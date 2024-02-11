Announcing! Brandweek is headed to Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26. Join us there to explore the future of marketing, discover cutting-edge strategies and network with the best in the business.

This weekend, as the Super Bowl looms large, brand mascot Chester Cheetah is marrying people in his Cheetos Chapel on the Las Vegas Strip. Or at least, a digitized version of Chester appears to welcome bystanders into the “cheesy” pop up chapel.

On Saturday a real officiant legally married Frito-Lay employees. The brand’s CEO was the couple’s witness.

The kitschy chapel is part of the massive Frito-Lay activation, fittingly named the Chip Strip. A Cheetos chapel doesn’t make sense except for in Vegas, which is known for its shotgun weddings and drive-thru nuptials.

“You definitely hear of a lot of people getting married in Vegas. We thought [there is] no better person to mischievously help people renew vows [or] get married then Chester,” said said Tina Mahal, svp of marketing at PepsiCo.





The Cheetos Chapel where PepsiCo staff were married

This year’s event is the biggest Super Bowl experience Frito-Lay’s ever created. It rented out street space from the New York New York casino to build Cheetos Chapel and create a publicly-accessible space spanning at least a city block near the hotel’s Brooklyn Bridge.

The space has games and prizes that include a Toyota Tacoma. There’s also a padded Dinamita inflatable jousting ring. Frito-Lay is putting its Dinamita brand into the limelight this week and introduces viewers to new spokeswomen, Dina and Mita, in its newly-released Super Bowl spot.

To center the Chip Strip concept, Frito-Lay also wrapped the Luxor in a giant Doritos chip. On Saturday, those on the Strip could scan the Luxor wrap using Frito-Lay’s Triangle Tracker AR lens for a chance to win Super Bowl tickets.

“We wanted to make sure that we came in and we provided consumers with really great engagement opportunities—experiences that match the landscape that we were in … to match the bigness of Vegas,” said Mahal.

Win a Toyota on the Chip Strip

The brand’s Snackpot game on the Chip Strip includes a massive slot machine that passerby can play for a chance to win a Toyota Tacoma. Toyota and Frito-Lay are official NFL partners while Toyota’ presence at the Super Bowl revolved around its new 2024 Tacoma hybrid.

The Chip Strip is open through Sunday.

Building the space was signigicant undertaking by the Frito-Lay team given the entire thing came together in under a week.

“It will be one of our immersive tickets immersive brand experiences,” Mahal said. Its closely tied to the brand’s engagement with football and sports, she added.

The key to achieving scale is its social strategy standing out with consumers on the strip.

“We didn’t necessarily start out with a conversion KPI,” Mahal said. “This was more about making sure that our brands resonate with this moment.”

At Tost by Tostitos: A free, multi-course dining experience

Frito-Lay’s Tostitos brand had its own activation nearby.

The brand parted with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins to take over a new local restaurant and transform it into a Tostitos-themed four-course dining experience.

Frito-Lay brought its chefs to create the experience, which came with a chef’s table option that allowed some visitors to interact with the chefs behind the dishes. Thai corn fried shrimp and barbacoa arepas were on the menu alongside other dishes made by Frito-Lay products. One fan won a dining experience with Cousins, who prepared and served their food.

“With the products that we have, we know that we can inspire people to think about the brand in a more culinary way,” Mahal said.

Frito-Lay parent company PepsiCo has three ads in the Super Bowl this year, spanning the Dinamita, Starry and Mountain Dew brands.

Frito-Lay parent company PepsiCo has three ads in the Super Bowl this year, spanning the Dinamita, Starry and Mountain Dew brands.