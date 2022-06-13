Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.
Predicting that the growing adoption of technology in business will support the U.K. economy, British accounting and payroll technology company Sage has named Craig Inglis—former marketing boss at department store chain John Lewis—as executive vice president of global brand and integrated marketing.