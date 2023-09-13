Sorare Creates Collectible 3D Soccer Cards to View in AR

Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

Fantasy sports platform Sorare is celebrating the 2023-2024 soccer season with new 3D collectible cards and augmented reality features in its mobile app.

Auctions for the digital soccer cards will begin in the Sorare marketplace on Sept. 13. The first cards in this release will feature players in the Premier League, such as Erling Haaland, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Enzo Fernández.

Each 3D card will feature a picture of the player, as well as their league, season and vital data. A frame connects the front and back of each card, giving them their 3D appearance in the application.

“We are delighted to be launching new cards, new designs and new features to mark the new football season, so Sorare managers can own cards that feel special, and interact with and show them off to the world,” said Adrien Montfort, co-founder and CTO at Sorare.

“This is the latest step in our long-term strategy to build a generational product that combines innovative technology and cutting-edge design to transform the sports fan experience.”

As fans collect these 3D cards, they can view them in augmented reality on iOS devices. The enhanced digital cards and AR support will be added to Android in the future. Additional AR and 3D features will also be added to the platform at a later date.

Finally, Sorare will launch an online scavenger hunt on its social platforms Sept. 13.