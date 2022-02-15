Presented By Super Bowl EVs Stole the Big Game Spotlight—Showing Auto Brands Are Committed to an All-Electric Future Of the 7 automaker spots in the Big Game, 6 highlighted electric vehicles BMW, Chevrolet, General Motors, Kia, Nissan and Polestar all highlighted electric models during the Super Bowl.Kia, BMW, Nissan, Chevrolet, Polestar, GM By Kathryn Lundstrom5 mins ago Welcome to the era of electric vehicles—or at least the beginning of it. Kathryn Lundstrom @klundster kathryn.lundstrom@adweek.com Kathryn Lundstrom is Adweek's sustainability editor. Recommended articles