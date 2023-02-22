Social Media Week returns May 16–18. Join as leading brands and agencies share strategies for marketing within the creator economy. Register now to get an early bird discount.

If seeing Ghostface in all his bloody glory on the big screen isn’t terrifying enough, how about having drinks with the brazen serial killer?

Espolòn tequila, in weaving its brand into the upcoming release of Scream VI, has crafted a creepy cocktail that will be served at several movie theater chains around the country. Dubbed The Last Call, the espresso martini will come complete with stencil art of the infamous murderer on top.

The program is a return to Hollywood tie-ins for Espolòn, which hired the snarky superhero Deadpool as its “creative director of culture ’n’ stuff” back in 2018 for a Fox-Deadpool 2 promo.

Espolòn is “very selective” about its partnerships, while “inserting ourselves into the cultural conversation has been instrumental” in building its audience in recent year, according to Andrea Sengara, vice president of marketing at parent company Campari America.

Scream VI is the kickoff of the brand’s 2023 pop culture focus, she said, and “the first of many unique partnerships on the horizon.”

The liquor brand—known for its Día de Muertos activations—targets the same ethnically diverse, multi-generational audiences that are still flocking to the popular Scream franchise that first debuted more than 25 years ago.

Record-breaking box office

The latest installment, riding the ongoing horror wave at the box office, is expected to premiere with a franchise-busting $37 million, per Deadline, outperforming the previous best result, Scream 3’s $34.7 million opening weekend in the U.S. in 2000.

The new movie, like its predecessors, will attract the 18-34-year-old demo, per Deadline, but legacy Gen X fans between 45 and 54 years old are another bright spot on the pre-release tracking reports.

The quirky horror series, from Paramount Pictures and Spyglass media, has continued to dispel the notion that R-rated films can’t nail down robust alliances with mainstream brands. The series has linked in recent years with brands as varied as NFT project Sneaky Vampire Syndicate, Airbnb, Urban Outfitters, Spotify, Reddit, MTV’s Cribs and Activision’s Call of Duty.

Scream VI—likely to get an additional boost from the star power of Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega—also includes franchise vets such as Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere. It opens March 10.

No spoilers here

Espolòn’s campaign features a product integration in the film itself, though executives declined to give any hints about its on-screen exposure for fear of spoiling the experience.

Other pieces of the promotion include out-of-home ads, social media and digital marketing and an ecommerce collaboration with Drizly. In-store displays at Espolòn’s retail channels will point consumers to a contest to win movie tickets.

The on-premise program, taking place at Alamo Drafthouse, Cinépolis, Studio Movie Grill, Cinebistro and other chains, will offer tequila-based adult beverages like The Last Call, along with the Paloma-inspired Thirsty Thriller rimmed with black Himalayan salt and the margarita-like Empire Screamer with a “bleeding” fruit garnish.

The tie-in fits for Espolòn because Scream “has been a household name for nearly three decades, targeting the loyal fan base while also increasingly attracting a younger and more diverse—21-to-34-year-old—movie-goer crowd,” Sengara told Adweek. “With the tequila category booming and becoming a cultural craze among this same demographic, it only made sense for us to align ourselves with this cult classic.”