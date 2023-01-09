Outlook

Efficient Impact, Measured Risk, Intentional Innovation: CMOs Share Their 2023 Priorities

6 marketing chiefs discuss their strategies for driving growth amid economic headwinds and societal polarization

Clockwise, from top left: CMOs Soyoung Kang (eos Products), Orlando Baeza (Flock Freight), Denise Karkos (SiriusXM), Karin Timpone (Major League Baseball), Tiffany Xingyu Wang (OpenWeb) and Dara Treseder (Autodesk).Paul Yem for Adweek
Headshot of Jason Lynch Headshot of Jenny Rooney
By Jason Lynch & Jenny Rooney

20 mins ago

 

Join us virtually on Jan. 25 for Outlook 2023 to hear from experts like Marcel Marcondes, Global CMO at AB in Bev. Register Now.


As the industry kicks off 2023 under a cloud of economic uncertainty, no one is affected more directly than marketers. They are not only tasked with deciding what and where to spend under decreased budgets—which will impact the rest of the advertising ecosystem—but must also determine how to best guide their brands to grow their respective businesses.  

To hear directly from those marketing leaders and learn how, where and why they will be making strategy decisions in the new year, Adweek assembled a cross-section of CMOs from big and small companies, upstarts and legacy organizations, and a mix of b-to-b and b-to-c brands for a spirited roundtable to share their insights about everything from tackling productivity amid economic uncertainty to collaborating with C-suite peers to their biggest challenges and opportunities in 2023.  

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Click for more from this issue

Headshot of Jason Lynch

Jason Lynch

Jason Lynch is senior managing editor at Adweek, overseeing the magazine and digital covers, as well as all TV coverage across linear and streaming.

Headshot of Jenny Rooney

Jenny Rooney

Jenny Rooney is Adweek's first chief experience officer, creating new initiatives, resources and experiential offerings to better serve marketing decision-makers and the global marketing ecosystem.

Recommended articles