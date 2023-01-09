As the industry kicks off 2023 under a cloud of economic uncertainty, no one is affected more directly than marketers. They are not only tasked with deciding what and where to spend under decreased budgets—which will impact the rest of the advertising ecosystem—but must also determine how to best guide their brands to grow their respective businesses.

To hear directly from those marketing leaders and learn how, where and why they will be making strategy decisions in the new year, Adweek assembled a cross-section of CMOs from big and small companies, upstarts and legacy organizations, and a mix of b-to-b and b-to-c brands for a spirited roundtable to share their insights about everything from tackling productivity amid economic uncertainty to collaborating with C-suite peers to their biggest challenges and opportunities in 2023.