Warner Bros. Promotes Dune: Part Two With Snapchat AR Lens

Announcing! Brandweek is headed to Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26. Join us there to explore the future of marketing, discover cutting-edge strategies and network with the best in the business.

Ahead of the release of Dune: Part Two in theaters March 1, Warner Bros. launched a Snapchat campaign to promotes the film through an augmented reality Lens, Cameo stickers and video ads.

The AR Lens dresses users in a Fremen costume from the film and makes it appear as though they’re riding a Sandworm. When using the rear-facing camera, the Lens allows people to drop a Thumper device from the film onto the ground in front of them. This Lens is now available for Snapchat users in the U.S. and Canada, and will roll out to international users Feb. 28.

In addition to this new Lens, the campaign’s animated Cameo stickers allow people to dress their Cameo selfie as a character from the film. These stickers can then be used to decorate Snaps.

Finally, Dune: Part Two video ads will run in the Snapchat app, encouraging people to visit the film’s website and purchase tickets.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. once again and have Snapchat AR support their exciting campaign for Dune: Part Two,” said Elana Sulzer, U.S. head of entertainment at Snap. “The world of Dune feels incredibly immersive on-screen, and so it was important for our Lens to emulate that and bring it to life for our Snapchat community.”