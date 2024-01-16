The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35% .

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of her debut single, “Baby One More Time,” Britney Spears partnered with Snapchat to release two augmented reality lenses, a Spotlight Challenge and more.

To start, the Britney Spears Merch lens will allow Snapchat users to virtually try on the Spears letterman-style jacket from the artist’s new real-world merchandise collection while “Baby One More Time” plays in the background.

The Shimmy lens, meanwhile, will cause a person’s shoulders to virtually “shimmy” as a nod to Spears’ dance move from the “Baby One More Time” music video. This lens also features a clip from the song.

Outside of these lenses, from now until Jan. 19, Snapchat users can enter the #FoyerDance Spotlight Challenge by sharing their best foyer dance video for a chance to win their share of $20,000.

Britney’s fans can also now use songs and remixes from the Baby One More Time album in their Snaps, Stories and Spotlight posts by tapping the music note on the Snapchat camera screen.

Finally, by following the official Britney Spears Snapchat account, fans can watch behind-the-scenes footage from the recording of the original “Baby One More Time” music video, learn how to purchase items from Spears’ new merchandise collection and more.