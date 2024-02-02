Come learn from the good, bad and ugly examples of what works, what doesn’t, and what you need to know now about the new era of social media at Social Media Week , April 9-11 in NYC. Register now to save 20% on your pass .

Drumstick’s first Super Bowl ad introduces its weird mascot, Dr. Umstick, to a wider audience while bringing sweet relief to comedian Eric André.

As hinted at in the brand’s teaser, which depicted André going through airport security, the commercial takes place on a plane, 36,000 feet in the air.

However, the journey gets off to a rocky start, as André has a meltdown and the flight attendant calls over the intercom, “Is there a doctor on the plane?”

While there is a real medical professional on board, it is Drumstick’s character—a Thunderbirds/Team America-style marionette called Dr. Umstick—who comes to the rescue. He’s not a “body doctor,” as he calls the job, but he can offer relief in another form: a Drumstick ice cream cone.

As passengers and crew alike enjoy the treat, they coolly disregard André’s weeping and the journey continues (relatively) drama-free.

Drumstick’s 30-second commercial, created by Portland, Ore.-based independent agency Öpınıonated, will air during Super Bowl 58’s third quarter.

Following the game, André will encourage fans to sign a Change.org petition on Feb. 12, dubbed #DrumstickMonday, to make the day after the Super Bowl a national holiday.

Though Drumstick is a 96-year-old brand, this is its first time advertising in the Super Bowl as it aims to convey the message that “Drumsticks are not just for the summer… they’re a great snack for anytime,” CMO Elizabell Rivera Marquez told Adweek in January.

The brand introduced Dr. Umstick back in 2022, but this campaign brings the mascot to a bigger stage. The character is eccentric, with a bouffant that emulates the vanilla ice cream and a cone pattern on his pants. His voice affects a serious-yet-seductive timbre, while his best friends are a scientist, a robot and a scooter-riding reimagining of a Cabbage Patch doll.

And his greatest love, of course, is Drumstick ice cream. Beyond the Big Game, he also represents the brand on TikTok, where Drumstick has accrued roughly 1.1 million followers.

For the latest Super Bowl 58 advertising news—who’s in, who’s out, teasers, full ads and more—check out Adweek’s Super Bowl 2024 Ad Tracker and the rest of our stories here. And join us on the evening of Feb. 11 for the best in-game coverage of the commercials.