Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now .

As many brands rush to honor and celebrate U.K. Black History Month, Dove has come up with a powerful campaign: “Reclaiming School Picture Day.” Research from the brand reveals that “almost half of Black or mixed race women with Afro hair have experienced race-based hair discrimination at school.”