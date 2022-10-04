Voice

The Adidas x Soul Cap Partnership: Why It Works

3 valuable lessons marketers can learn from the impactful collaboration

By Mita Mallick

Adidas, known for bridging the gap between style and sport, has announced an incredible partnership with Soul Cap. The mission of the London-based startup is to make “swim for all” with a focus on accessibility, particularly when it comes to Black swimmers struggling to protect their hair in the water and experiencing discomfort using swim caps that don’t fit. So Adidas and Soul Cap have created their first swim cap collection together.

