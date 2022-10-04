The Adidas x Soul Cap Partnership: Why It Works

Join global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. as they share insights into purpose-driven marketing, Web3 and more. Get your pass at 20% off now .

Adidas, known for bridging the gap between style and sport, has announced an incredible partnership with Soul Cap. The mission of the London-based startup is to make “swim for all” with a focus on accessibility, particularly when it comes to Black swimmers struggling to protect their hair in the water and experiencing discomfort using swim caps that don’t fit. So Adidas and Soul Cap have created their first swim cap collection together.