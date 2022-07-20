How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

There’s a heatwave scorching Europe and we’re in the midst of the ‘silly season’ news cycle. Those things might explain why takeout brand Deliveroo has decided to have some fun and launch “Chipwatch”—a campaign to protect the British public from hungry seagulls.