Could a Marketing Reset Help Volkswagen Shift Gears?

It’s been a busy February for Volkswagen, which is fresh from airing a blockbuster Americana-inspired Super Bowl spot celebrating 75 years in the U.S.

In between perfecting its Big Game moment, the brand also found time to conclude some elements of its marathon $2.6 billion media pitch within the last month, and saw the departure of its chief marketing officer. Earlier in February, the German automaker confirmed that Nelly Kennedy, global CMO for its passenger business, has stepped down after just over 12 months in the role.

A spokesperson for the brand told Adweek that Kennedy was departing for personal reasons and would finish up on March 31. The company said “her successor will be announced later,” but stopped short of confirming the CMO position would be replaced directly.

Elsewhere, Manfred Kantner, Volkswagen’s former Europe sales chief, has been named head of product marketing, signaling further changes to the brand department.

No longer ‘competitive’?

The personnel updates follow Volkswagen’s own admission that it’s no longer “competitive,” with chief executive for its passenger business, Thomas Schäfer, telling staff in November: “With many of our preexisting structures, processes and high costs, we are no longer competitive as the Volkswagen brand.”

Paul Domenet, partner and creative strategy director at U.K. brand consultancy Free the Birds, worked on campaigns for Volkswagen in the late ’80s and early ’90s while at creative shop BMP (now Adam&Eve/DDB).

He argues marketing has an important role to play in helping the brand shift gear, and whoever fills the top spot will need to rethink how Volkswagen differentiates.

“For so long, Volkswagen advertising was best in class. The Volkswagen campaign [“Think Small”] created by Bill Bernbach in the ’60s changed advertising for many reasons, one of them being that in the U.S. car markets, when [Volkswagen] launched the Beetle, it was unlike any other car.”





Bill Bernbach’s “Think Small” ad for the Beetle. Volkswagen

He added: “Today, Volkswagen has lost its distinctiveness, when at one time it was the most distinctive car brand around. I truly suspect that this has been reflected in the sales, and it’s a fantastic case study of what happens when you lose the soul, the personality, the distinctiveness, the originality.”

What’s going on at Volkswagen?

Volkswagen Group, which also owns brands including Audi and Skoda, is competing in an increasingly tough environment, and it’s struggling to keep up. That’s because while demand for electric vehicles (EV) is booming in countries including the U.S. and China, the European market is already running out of steam.

December 2023 data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (known by its French acronym ACEA) showed EV sales in the final month of last year declined for the first time since April 2020—to the tune of 16.9% at 160,700.

Against this backdrop, it’s been a brutal few years for the German car industry, the largest in Europe with 800,000 employees. Volkswagen and its rivals, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, are scrambling to bolster EV sales while a growing number of Chinese startups announce electric model launches in Europe, offering highly competitive prices.

When your CEO admits ‘we are no longer competitive’ … you know you are in real trouble. Gabor Schreier, chief creative officer, Saffron Brand Consultants

In 2023, Volkswagen initiated a three-year mission to “restore core brand competitiveness” and ensure its offering was “future-proof and sustainable in the long term.”

To achieve this, it’s concentrating on improving its sales performance and cutting costs, including headcount. The transformation program is focused on three things: optimizing material and product costs; reducing fixed and manufacturing costs; and increasing revenue.

Time to shift marketing gears?

Marketing will be crucial to pushing the third focus forward for Volkswagen as it continues on its journey, with the company hoping to increase its namesake brand’s return on sales from 3.6% up to 6.5% by 2026.

It’s already made financial progress in key market China. In December 2023 it snatched back its best-seller crown from homegrown car startup BYD, shifting 209,476 units and achieving a year-on-year growth of 41.5%, while claiming a market share of 10.29%.

However, that doesn’t mean that whoever succeeds Kennedy won’t have a long road ahead.

Gabor Schreier, chief creative officer at Saffron Brand Consultants, said: “When your CEO admits ‘we are no longer competitive’ … you know you are in real trouble.

“The new CMO of Volkswagen has a mountain to climb, and one of its core problems is the brand itself,” he added. “It’s a catch-22—it needs to make a big investment in both brand and innovation, but currently lacks the resources to do so.”

He said recent scandals—including the brand’s 2016 emissions scandal, which rocked the business after it was found to have installed illegal “defeat devices” to cheat emissions tests—have taken their toll on the flagship business, as well as sister brands Audi and Porsche.

The creative continued: “It did the right thing to try and clean up its image and brand with investment and focus on EVs, but it is considerably slower than its more nimble competitors like Tesla and BYD.”

Data from global brand consultancy Interbrand shows that even amid global economic uncertainty, auto is one of the most resilient industries. However, its 2023 Best Global Brands report found that while automotive brands grew their market value by 9%, Volkswagen’s brand only grew 2%.

In recent years, the brand’s marketing—produced by a large agency roster including Johannes Leonardo, Dentsu Creative, DDB Paris, Taxi and Ogilvy South Africa—has yielded varying creative, from “Electric Feels Good,” a fun EV spot fronted by a dancing robot, to the nostalgic “An American Love Story” designed for Super Bowl 58.

Greg Silverman, global director of brand Economics at Interbrand, suggested Volkswagen took a cue from other automotive brands, which are making moves to invest in a brand story beyond the vehicle.

“For example Ferrari is shifting from a car brand to a lifestyle brand by investing in fashion experiences and products to both appeal to its core customers and invite new audiences in,” he said. “And Porsche has established interesting partnerships with Soho House and the placement of Porsche into the Transformer franchise. Meanwhile, Volkswagen has remained very focused on traditional product and promotion advertising.”

Its parent group is currently undergoing a marathon global media review, with its contract with Omnicom-owned PHD set to expire soon. The incumbent is competing for the business, having already retained it in China.

What comes next?

“The Volkswagen brand will have to work hard to gain trust; it will have to come up with affordable quality products in the EV sector—for a very differentiated audience,” predicted Schreier.

“It’s rather about convincing consumers in markets like the U.S. or China than in Europe, where it has more loyal customers. The company will have to find very different answers for a fragmented clientele who has different expectations. That might require a revised strategy and what VW stands for, which then needs to be translated into the product.

“It’s a huge challenge,” he concluded.