It’s the holiday season, which means lots of ads from retailers showing off the items consumers could gift. And British high street brand Argos is leading the charge with its campaign featuring a doll called Connie and a plastic dinosaur named Trevor.

Developed by agency The&Partnership and directed by Traktor, the main 30-second ad and the accompanying 40-second edit show Connie as she excitedly dances across a table on the night before Christmas while wearing her holiday jumpsuit to Le Freak by Chic. She is under the misdirection of Trevor, who is apparently filming her on his smartphone.

Along the way, numerous Argos products can be seen, including a coffee maker, a Shark hair dryer and a Sonos smart speaker before the twist in the tail is revealed.

The campaign continues to build on the Argos brand platform “There’s More to Argos,” which was launched earlier in the year and aims to showcase it as a destination hosting a wide range of products from home and beauty to technology and toys.

“For 50 years Argos has been strongly associated with gifts for kids at Christmas. And whilst that’s still true today, the brief this year was to tell people that there’s much more than toys at Argos this Christmas,” Laura Boothby, head of campaigns at Argos, told Adweek.

Animated by Untold, the voices of the characters are from People Just Do Nothing’s Ruth Bratt and This Country’s Charlie Cooper.

Supporting the launch of the TV spot, releasing on Nov. 1, will be OOH activity followed by further 10-second TV spots to follow from Nov 19. BVOD, press, social, online, radio and PR will also run alongside a suite of TikTok films featuring Connie and Trevor.

“Sentimentality is something that runs through most ads at Christmas. We want to entertain families this year, so the team came up with an idea that was fun and high energy,” Matt Moreland, creative directors at The&Partnership, added.

