K-pop groups Stray Kids and Itzy can bring Coca-Cola deeper into South Korean music fandom and its young global audiences, but maintaining those connection requires immersing the brand in the culture behind the pop.

Coca-Cola’s Creations platform has linked the brand with musicians including Ava Max, Rosalia, Marshmello and the Jonas Brothers, designers including Pac Sun and Staple, and tech brands like Samsung and League of Legends. Since 2022, it’s used the full breadth of pop culture to promote its Coke Studio music projects with flavors like Starlight, Dreamworld, Soul Blast, Move, Ultimate and Y3000 that are based on original Coca-Cola but guided by the campaign’s vibe.

Last spring, Coca-Cola named K-pop girl group NewJeans its global ambassadors just months after their debut album was released and gave the five-piece group its own brand-produced single: Zero. That led to a remix with J.I.B. and a collaboration late last year with Jon Batiste, Cat Burns and Camilo, but also provided Coca-Cola more insight into what it was missing.

Oana Vlad, senior director of Coca-Cola global brand and global lead for Coca-Cola Creations and Coca-Cola Zero, said the brand took in Korean culture’s impact on food, fashion, film and streaming, “which I love.” With help from its team in South Korea—and several visits by the global marketing team—Coca-Cola brought aboard producer J.Y. Park (JYP). It also brought together three of K-pop’s heavy hitters: four-time Billboard 200 chart-toppers Stray Kids, longtime Billboard 200 fixture Itzy and one of the biggest emerging K-pop acts in the U.S. within the last year, Nmixx.

“By collaborating with some of the biggest names in K-pop culture, [Coca-Cola] is bringing fans together through innovative experiences that bring to life their special and unique devotion for their favorite artists, and the powerful impact that K-Pop has on culture,” said Jung Hyun Kwon, category lead for Japan and Korea at The Coca-Cola Company.

Last month, JYP and all three bands helped launch Coca-Cola’s new flavor—K-Wave Zero Sugar—with the single “Like Magic” and its accompanying video. K-Wave comes in limited-edition cardboard clamshells containing four slim cans, a pack of bubble stickers and a QR code for an invitation-only streaming concert on June 2 featuring Stray Kids, Nmixx and Itzy.

“[We’re] inspired by how much fans define K-pop, because fans are ultimately the ones who create these incredible idols,” Vlad said. “But there’s a whole universe around K-pop fandom, from the light sticks that are everywhere to all of the accessories to the unboxing and the stickers. … The passion is really unrivaled.”

Giving fans a taste

At the K-Wave launch event in February, JYP spoke about Coca-Cola and K-pop bands pairing well because of just how much each values the genre’s fans. A fan of the brand himself, JYP made an effort to make Stray Kids, Itzy and Nmixx’s disparate styles and fan bases combine into a single that matched the energy Coca-Cola was trying to put into K-Wave.

“The world of K-Pop exists because of the fans, and we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate fans’ devotion to the artists and music that they love through this unique Creation,” said J.Y. Park, founder of JYP Entertainment.





K-Wave Zero Sugar needed more than glow sticks and JYP to capture K-pop’s vibe. Coca-Cola

Fandoms haven’t been forgotten during this campaign.

Coca-Cola commissioned New York designers Private Policy to create K-Wave apparel and accessories including T-shirts, hoodies, dresses, hats, jewelry and belts. Just last week, Coca-Cola gave fans who scanned QR codes on K-Wave cans the ability to make AI-powered cameos in the “Like Magic” video and download the results.

“It’s great that there’s original music that we know people will enjoy, but we also wanted to give people a chance to participate in that and put their fingerprint on it,” Vlad said. “You don’t have to be in South Korea or at a concert to engage with your favorite artists: You can be here or somewhere in Europe or Latin America, where this product is present, and engage with the experiences and still leave your mark on a part of K-culture.”

But behind all the Coca-Cola Creations music, fashion and futurism is a flavor looking for friends among people who ordinarily wouldn’t drink Coca-Cola. Back in December, the brand noted that 65% of those who engaged with Coca-Cola Creations promotions, partners and products hadn’t dealt with Coca-Cola as a brand before.

The brand based 80% to 85% of each Creations formula on Coca-Cola or Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. For the first flavor it produced this year, the TikTok-based Salty Tears launched in the U.S. and Great Britain, Coca-Cola disclosed only that the variety would be a bit saltier than usual. With K-Wave—which is available in 36 countries—Coca-Cola considers it “fruity fantasy flavored,” but its profile skews more toward berry candies than Cherry Coke Zero Sugar.

“With this one, a lot of conversation and inspiration came from our scientists immersing themselves in culture, in aromas and spices and foods, listening to K-pop together, and also hearing in parallel the music that was being developed,” Vlad said. “If you actually listen to the song, and also taste the product and see the design, you see that there’s a general vibrancy that goes across everything.”