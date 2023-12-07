How One Campaign Changed Everything for Coca-Cola

Save 50% on your Social Media Week pass ! Join leading brands and agencies in NYC this April 9–11 to learn about emerging trends, tools and strategies. Register now—savings expire Dec. 11 .

Pop culture moments can sell a can or bottle of Coca-Cola as effectively as the product inside.

Since February 2022, the Coca-Cola Creations platform has used a blend of musicians, designers and technology to drop a series of limited-edition flavors around the world. Coca-Cola pulled in artists including Ava Max, Rosalia and Marshmello to set the vibe, while designers and labels including PacSun and Staple provided the look.

Samsung let Coca-Cola drinkers build AR emojis, Instagram built a lens to turn fans into a League of Legends emote with three in-game missions.

For its last Coca-Cola Creations release of 2023—Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar—the company created an AI-powered app that transforms any smartphone photo into an image from the year 3000 and teamed with fashion brand Ambush on a futuristic capsule collection. Coca-Cola capped it all with a Destination Y3000 experience at Sphere in Las Vegas featuring a hologram of the Jonas Brothers, who helped launch the flavor in September.

In the case of each of the eight fantasy-themed flavors Coca-Cola Creations dropped around the globe—including Starlight, Zero Sugar Byte, Marshmello’s Limited Edition, Dreamworld, Soul Blast, Move and Ultimate—customers had no idea what they tasted like. As it turned out, that was a big part of the appeal for younger fans.

“We were very happy to see from the first one, which was Starlight, that interaction of people guessing about what was in it made the platform even more engaging,” said Selman Careaga, president of global Coca-Cola. “We felt that it was the right time, we felt that it was the right way of connecting with Gen Z, and we’re very happy with the results.”

According to Careaga, 65% of those who engaged with Coca-Cola Creations promotions, partners and products hadn’t dealt with Coca-Cola as a brand before. Among those newcomers, 80% came away feeling that Coca-Cola was an innovative brand, creating a multidimensional blueprint for future campaigns and providing the company a template for “bottling culture.”

“We’re getting used to working much faster and taking some bolder risks, which is a really exciting cultural evolution for us,” said Oana Vlad, senior director of Coca-Cola global brand and global lead for Coca-Cola Creations and Coca-Cola Zero. “The muscle that we’re building through co-creation and collaboration we can apply in other places.”

The brand experience

Coca-Cola is diving into those risks from a solid foundation. The company uses either Coca-Cola or Zero Sugar as the base for each of its Creations formulas and lets fans speculate on social media about what they’ve added to the mix afterward.

Then, as much as it builds flavor around that base, it also creates an experience around each offering. Careaga noted that Coca-Cola looks at two key pillars when selecting its partners: They have to represent the values of the brand (“they’re authentic, they’re uplifting, and they’re genuine”) and, they have to be relevant in culture.

When Coca-Cola finds someone who meets that criteria, like Ambush founder and designer Yoon Ahn, it gets a bit more comfortable leaving the brand open to artistic interpretation.

“Yoon Ahn, she’s an amazing creator and she’s futuristic—she personally and professionally is really an inspiration to us,” Vlad said. “Working with someone of her talent, it’s important to be comfortable surrendering some of that creative control.”

Embracing risk through the Creations offerings has made Coca-Cola more amenable to designers’ input beyond the campaign. Vlad pointed to recent Coca-Cola collaborations with Highsnobiety on a Zero Sugar line and A Bathing Ape on a throwback collection as evidence of its willingness to let designers take the brand’s legacy marks to a modern audience.

Meanwhile, Careagea said Creations interactions with musical artists have helped the company build out its Coke Studio digital musical platform. That resulted in collaborations with 18 artists from around the world, but also physical experiences at festivals like Belgium’s Tomorrowland and Brazil’s Rock in Rio.

“As we set the path of any other program that we do in the future, we always learn from here,” Careaga said.

Gaining intelligence

Creations also helped Coca-Cola figure out where emerging technology fit into its marketing mix. By using Creations as its test case, it was able to take digital collectibles, augmented reality concerts and events tied to its packaging, and scale them up to other campaigns.

The AI used to create the Y3000 can and associated experience was in development for more than a year, before generative AI became the talk of the globe. The end result was a bit of AI that was accessible to anyone with a smart device.

“We want them to have fun. [But] then we thought that Coke is so democratic … we wanted to create a really simple user experience with AI that everybody could participate in,” Vlad said.

Now, Coca-Cola is able to use some of the AI lessons from that endeavor on AI-generated wish cards for Diwali in India and AI-created Christmas cards at its Create Real Magic platform. Creations started with different takes on Coca-Cola’s core products, but it resulted into a different approach to marketing its entire brand worldwide.

“Everything that starts with Creations is tapping into this world [in which] we learn which are the right partners, how can we work internally, the processes that we need to set up, and then how can we take it massively into some of the platforms that we have,” Careaga said. “It’s not just the product and the results, but also how it internally leads us to expand on some of these new technologies and experiences as well.”