Coach Lets Shoppers Try on Holiday Collection in AR

Save 50% on your Social Media Week pass ! Join leading brands and agencies in NYC this April 9–11 to learn about emerging trends, tools and strategies. Register now—savings expire Dec. 11 .

As part of its holiday campaign, luxury fashion brand Coach partnered with augmented reality tech company Zero10 to bring AR Storefront technology to five Coach stores in Boston, Atlanta, Austin, Miami and Toronto.

Now through Jan. 1, 2024, shoppers will be able to stand in front of the AR Storefront screen at each Coach store to virtually try on a selection of items from Coach’s Holiday collection in augmented reality. The digital products will be accompanied by special AR effects like a pearlescent ribbon, multicolored lights and an animated snowman.

People around the world can also access the AR try-on experience through Zero10’s iOS application.

“We are continuing to experiment and push experiences across our stores to create an emotional connection between our consumers and the brand. The Zero10 AR mirror is part of our ongoing test-and-learn strategy where we are focused on achieving brand awareness and increasing brand engagement with the goal of consumers creating a connection with Coach through a new platform,” said Kimberly Wallengren, vp of North America marketing at Coach.

This is the second partnership between Coach and Zero10, following a promotion in May that saw Zero10’s AR Mirror and AR Storefront technologies used in Coach’s Soho store in New York to promote the brand’s Tabby Bag collection.

“Focused on long-term partnerships, we believe this approach empowers pioneering brands like Coach in technology to introduce innovations, reshaping the fashion industry,” said George Yashin, CEO of Zero10. “The holiday season, being a peak period, allows brands to surprise customers and provide a novel experience, with interactive AR technology taking center stage.”