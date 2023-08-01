Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

Cindy Crawford has remade part of her famous 1992 Pepsi Super Bowl ad for a spicy music video that would easily be deemed too hot for broadcast TV.

For the supermodel, it’s the second time she’s revisited the iconic commercial, having re-created it in 2018 as part of the “Pepsi Generations” campaign.

In this project, though, she makes a campy cameo in “One Margarita, Saucy Remix,” a raunchy rap video that does double duty as an ad for Casamigos tequila and BlendJet blenders.

Referred to as “The Margarita Song,” the viral TikTok hit at the center of the creative has been called the song of the summer. The extremely NSFW rap has racked up more than 8 million audio streams, and its early DIY video clips have pulled in some 25 million views across platforms, per the artists.

Since it exploded onto the scene a few months ago, thousands of content creators, including Lizzo, have posted their own versions.

‘The splooge moment’

“One Margarita, Saucy Remix” is the latest development in the ongoing whirlwind around the rap and its originators, actress-comedian-podcaster Angel Laketa Moore, who goes by That Chick Angel, and collaborators Casa Di and Steve Terrell.

The new 4-minute mini movie, directed by Jake Wilson and executive produced by Luke Anderson, throws provocative sight gags, popular gay rapper Saucy Santana and two brand integrations into the mix.

Not to mention Hollywood star power, with Crawford—styled in a tight white tank top and big ’90s hair—gamely slamming cocktails and shilling for husband Rande Gerber’s tequila company.

“It shows that even the most iconic supermodel who has a very well-curated image and a high-fashion sensibility can just let her hair down and do something sexy and slutty and raw,” Anderson, who is also co-founder of weed soda company Cann, told Adweek. “We knew that if we could get her to show up and support, it would really elevate the content.”

Ecommerce marketer BlendJet helped financially back the video, though Casamigos is reportedly not an official sponsor. Both brands have pivotal product placement in the content. The alcohol brand fuels the whole rager, while BlendJet helps concoct the drinks and, in one scene, provides what creatives call “the splooge moment.”

Crawford, showing that she’s in on the sex-positive joke, said the song “reminds us all not to take ourselves too seriously.”

“When I was first approached about doing this music video, I knew nothing about Angel or the song—only that it was blowing up on TikTok,” Crawford said in a statement. “I watched the original video as well as Angel doing her freestyle and couldn’t stop laughing.”

#BlameItOnTheCasamigos

To say the Casamigos placement is a departure from its traditional marketing and communications would be an understatement. The brand has typically leaned into celebrity co-founders Gerber and George Clooney in some intentionally low-fi advertising shot in Mexican agave fields.

There was a single cheeky campaign in the brand’s history that starred Crawford, Gerber, Clooney and his then-girlfriend Stacy Keibler. Though its concept revolved around a tame bedroom romp, the 2014 videos laid the foundation for Casamigos as the source of questionable decision-making.





“One Margarita, Saucy Remix” is the latest development in the whirlwind around the rap and its originators, Angel Laketa Moore, who goes by That Chick Angel, and collaborators Casa Di and Steve Terrell Sydney Cattouse

In recent years, the hip-hop community—Young Thug, Lil Baby and 2 Chainz, to name only a few—along with other fans have run with that theme, name-checking Casamigos in songs and coining a hashtag, #BlameItOnTheCasamigos, usually trotted out to justify bad drunken behavior.

Casamigos, whose executives declined to comment on “One Margarita, Saucy Remix,” is now under the Diageo umbrella, clocking one of the first major-money sales of a celebrity booze brand to a conglomerate. The brand has previously said it had no hand in developing the hashtag that has broadened its exposure and amped its notoriety.

Staged rager

“One Margarita, Saucy Remix,” filmed at Los Angeles club El Cid, known for its weekly queer-themed party called Hot Dog, happened because Moore wanted a professionally made video to use as a calling card.

Anderson and Wilson brainstormed the scenario and Crawford’s appearance, aiming for an eye-catching intro that would hew closely to the classic Pepsi ad but not stray into copyright violation.

The slow-motion opening includes Crawford arriving at El Cid in a vintage muscle car, strolling inside and chugging her first margarita. Her third drink is accompanied by a comic pratfall, while all around her, sexually charged shenanigans ensue.

While the brands may promote the video, there’s no word on whether they will pay for media. Collaborators are instead hoping for organic eyeballs and sharing.