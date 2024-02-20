In 2002, Christina Aguilera’s “Dirrty” video exploded on to MTV, changing everything for the artist.

In a blur of red leather chaps, dirt bikes, dancing, muscles and mud wrestling, Aguilera shed her bubblegum pop persona and pushed the boundaries of ’00s sexuality.

Over two decades on, Aguilera is rewriting the playbook for women once more, as co-founder and chief brand advisor for sexual wellness brand Playground—designed by women for women.

With its luxe range of lubricants and oils, the startup is putting the vagina—or as Aguilera describes it, a woman’s “power source, her epicenter”—at the forefront of its mission to liberate, encouraging women to embrace their bodies and experience pleasure.

“This