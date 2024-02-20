Health and Wellness

Christina Aguilera's Sexual Wellness Brand Is Rewriting the Playbook for Women

After pushing the boundaries of pop stardom, the singer has pivoted to founding Playground

Photo of Christina Aguilera in a sparkly black dress
'This has been a very comfortable and natural space for me to enter because [sexuality] has been such a big part of my life, my world, my music,' Christina Aguilera told ADWEEK.Vijat Mohindra for ADWEEK
Rebecca Stewart-2022
By Rebecca Stewart

In 2002, Christina Aguilera’s “Dirrty” video exploded on to MTV, changing everything for the artist.

In a blur of red leather chaps, dirt bikes, dancing, muscles and mud wrestling, Aguilera shed her bubblegum pop persona and pushed the boundaries of ’00s sexuality.

Over two decades on, Aguilera is rewriting the playbook for women once more, as co-founder and chief brand advisor for sexual wellness brand Playground—designed by women for women.

With its luxe range of lubricants and oils, the startup is putting the vagina—or as Aguilera describes it, a woman’s “power source, her epicenter”—at the forefront of its mission to liberate, encouraging women to embrace their bodies and experience pleasure.

This story first appeared in the Feb. 20, 2024, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

