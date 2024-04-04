The Enduring Power of Carhartt Comes From More Than Style

Inspiration meets innovation at Brandweek, the ultimate marketing experience. Join industry luminaries, rising talent and strategic experts in Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26 to assess challenges, develop solutions and create new pathways for growth. Register early to save.
In the summer of 1993, readers of the Los Angeles Times opened their papers to a startling bit of news—and for once it wasn’t about wildfires, mudslides or Michael Jackson. “Work clothes worn by dad and other unhip people are now all the rage among some youths,” ran the headline. And while the story mentioned the likes of Sears and Kmart, it was mostly about Carhartt.
For good reason, too. In the preceding two years, hip-hop performers including Dr.