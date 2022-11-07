Rideshare and car rental ads are often practical, focusing on convenience and other benefits of the service. Car sharing marketplace Turo has taken a more high-concept approach in a campaign from Los Angeles-based creative studio SixTwentySix that positions the brand as a deliverer of adventure and freedom.

The 60-second “Open Doors” spot directed by Miles Cable and AJ Favicchio highlights the variety of vehicles that can be booked through the app. A woman takes a break from working from home by cruising around in a red 1992 Corvette convertible, which makes her feel so free she floats above the clouds. She returns to earth in a Toyota 4Runner, where she’s joined by friends for a road trip. The film transitions to a campsite in the woods next to a Rivian electric truck, which transforms into a yellow Ferrari on a film set where the woman poses surrounded by blooming flowers. The campaign also features 30- and 15-second recuts.

Magical realism

“This project’s goal was to really show off the benefits of what Turo has to offer compared to the competition, offering a huge selection of vehicles—from vintage to ultra luxurious—fit for any experience one could want,” Favicchio, who also served as executive creative director on the project, said in a statement. “Showing off this freedom in a grounded yet vibrant way helped us define magical realism as our North Star.”

Focused on the app’s core 25 to 44 demographic, the effort built on the “Find Your Drive” campaign that SixTwentySix developed for Turo in Fall 2021. The video was made using the ARRI Alexa Mini LF large-format camera, pursuit crane camera cars, blue screen stages and Unreal Engine software.

“Using the real-time CG pipeline that Unreal Engine offers gave us on-set information to match our cameras with lighting and more,” Cable said in a statement. “Blending live-action media with Unreal Engine virtual production allowed us to streamline the VFX process in post, having so many of our worlds approved before we even got into post production.”