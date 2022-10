Billboards using anamorphic 3D technology have revolutionized OOH advertising, allowing for the creation of buzzworthy immersive activations. The 14,000-square-foot 3D billboard above the Edition Hotel on the corner of 47th Street and Seventh Avenue in New York’s Times Square has been used to promote the launch of HBO’s House of the Dragon, rapper 2 Chainz’s latest album and, as of recently, BMW.