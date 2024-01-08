The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35%.
Cadbury, one of the most well-known British brands, is marking a major milestone by showcasing its role in everyday celebrations over the past 200 years.
The Mondelēz International brand’s anniversary campaign, “Yours for 200 Years,” leans heavily into nostalgia and remixes a popular ad from 2018, “Mum’s Birthday.” That spot was part of an overhaul of its marketing by agency VCCP and proved effective for the business.
The new version of that film tells the same story but moves subtly through the eras. It starts with a busy mother working in a kitchen and flagging down a horse-drawn carriage to catch a ride to her daughter’s school.
The styles and vehicles on the street change over the course of the ad as she takes a call in a phone booth while her child ducks into a corner shop to buy a Cadbury bar—sweetly paying with buttons. The girl emerges in the modern day to present her mother with a sweet birthday gift.
Frederic Planchon directed both the new “Birthday” spot and the original Mum’s Birthday, with global content creation studio Girl&Bear reuniting most of the original cast.
“It’s not every day that you have the opportunity to celebrate a 200th anniversary,” Cadbury senior marketing director Elise Burditt said in a statement. “But for us this is so much more than that—it’s celebrating 200 years of being part of the lives of the British public and recognizing that we wouldn’t be here today without them. We want to demonstrate that the values upon which Cadbury was founded in Birmingham 200 years ago still ring true today with people, and with a generous spirit at the heart of everything we do.”
The brand drove that idea home with a competition that gathered old pictures of families enjoying Cadbury products. The images feature in social media and out-of-home ads, which also incorporate retro posters illustrated in the styles of different eras.
Cadbury is further tapping into nostalgia with the release of seven limited-edition Cadbury Dairy Milk bars using classic designs from the history of the brand, which first launched in 1905.
