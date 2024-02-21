Announcing! Brandweek is headed to Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26. Join us there to explore the future of marketing, discover cutting-edge strategies and network with the best in the business.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, a global brand that appeals to multiple generations, has chosen marketing agency Known as its agency of record for strategy and creative.

Known will help Build-A-Bear expand its footprint and integrated consumer communications and build momentum for the brand through compelling content, design, experiences, partnerships and brand expression.

The agency is already working on a variety of strategic and creative initiatives to extend Build-A-Bear’s multi-generational fanbase through in-store and website efforts, along with omnichannel campaigns, new partnerships and original programming.

“We’re excited to deepen our collaboration with Known to help accelerate our growth and push the beloved Build-A-Bear business to the next level,” said Sharon Price John, CEO of Build-A-Bear, in a statement. “With nearly 500 retail stores and a robust digital presence, we’re eager to further our mission and add a little more heart to life.”

26 years after its founding, Build-A-Bear appeals to a broad array of consumers. Having recently extended its addressable market beyond children, with an estimated 40% of revenue generated from teens and adults, Build-A-Bear is looking for continued expansion of its audience, categories, occasions and retail footprint, according to Known.

“The growing audience presents a meaningful commercial opportunity to connect with multiple generations of consumers across the globe in new and exciting ways,” Ross Martin, president and co-founder of Known told ADWEEK, adding that Build-A-Bear is in the midst of a cultural resurgence.

Building on a legacy of heart

As strategy and creative AOR, Known will embed with the Build-A-Bear team to help find new ways to bring the brand to life across every customer touchpoint. Consumers currently interact with Build-A-Bear through retail experiences, virtual platforms, ecommerce and even original content.

“As its variety of communication channels and marketing touchpoints evolves, Known is tasked with ensuring that the brand comes to life through these touchpoints in authentic and compelling ways,” said Martin, who added that the work will kick off with a new brand campaign launching later this year.

Known will introduce new initiatives and content to support Build-A-Bear, connecting with consumers of all ages through the brand platform of “bring a little more heart to life.”

The campaign will build on the brand’s ability to create special memories shared with family and friends, from birthdays to holidays and other celebrations, and it is designed to capture the emotion of those shared moments.

“Our goal is to evoke the essence of the special experience of the brand, such that we feel the heart of these intimate, human moments that only Build-A-Bear can deliver,” said Martin.

Known began working with Build-A-Bear in 2023, first building a strategic framework and go-to-market approach. Moving forward, Known will support priority business objectives, which include seasonal efforts. It will respond to new opportunities in culture and will help build on the success of Build-A-Bear’s original content and entertainment. In addition, Known will work with the brand to create new opportunities for inspiring collaborations with brands who share Build-A-Bear’s mission.

Martin cited Known’s work with brands including Sesame Workshop, Rockefeller Center and Ubisoft’s “Just Dance” franchise as examples of helping brands with rich histories look for new growth opportunities.

The agency already deployed its human insights and advanced analytics teams to help Build-A-Bear identify new growth opportunities, and Known’s brand strategy team began work last year with Build-A-Bear to position the brand to continue to thrive for generations.

“Upcoming campaigns are informed and inspired by these insights and Build-A-Bear’s evolved brand positioning, which Known’s creative teams will bring to life in new and inspiring ways,” said Martin.

Details of the deal were not disclosed, but in 2023, Build-A-Bear spent an estimated $14 million in digital spend, with less than $200,000 in offline/traditional media, according to COMvergence.

Known recently completed a sprawling regional campaign for the Super Bowl, positioning new streaming network Zeam as the place to get local news, sports and culture, with customized spots for each market featuring John Stamos.

In 2018, Build-A-Bear created a promotional “Pay Your Age Day” that generated some backlash after lines at some stores grew to a mile long with waits of over seven hours. Build-A-Bear is currently the subject of a lawsuit by Squishmallows, stating the Build-A-Bear’s Skoosherz line of stuffed animals is a knock-off of Squishmallow’s creations.