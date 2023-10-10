Head to the Retail Media Summit —on November 2 at the Mall of America, MN—to find out how RMNs can work for you by delivering first-party data from customers close to the point of purchase. Register .

In this episode of Brave Commerce, Sharon John, president and CEO of Build-A-Bear Workshop, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss brand licensing, consumer-centric approaches and the unique experience Build-A-Bear offers its customers.

As the conversation begins, John reflects on her journey in the industry, emphasizing the importance of understanding consumers and culture. She discusses Build-A-Bear’s ability to appeal to a wide range of consumers, from children to teenagers and adults, highlighting that 40% of their sales are now to teens and adults. This shift is driven by nostalgia, the desire to reconnect with one’s childhood and the appeal of niche IP.

John also elaborates on the creative process behind selecting partnerships and licensing deals, emphasizing the importance of adding value and honoring the brands Build-a-Bear collaborates with. She details how the company creates unique and memorable experiences for customers, ensuring authenticity and emotional connections with the brand.

The discussion takes an interesting turn as John explores the role of social media, particularly TikTok, in Build-A-Bear’s marketing strategy. She explains how the company has adapted to changing consumer behaviors and diversified its retail footprint, moving beyond traditional malls to tourist and hospitality locations.

The conversation touches on the shift from awareness-driven marketing to advocacy-driven marketing, where customer advocacy plays a significant role in driving brand awareness. John also talks about her book, Stories and Heart, which offers personal anecdotes and life lessons. She reflects on the motivation behind writing the book and the positive impact it has had on readers who can relate to her journey.

Key takeaways: