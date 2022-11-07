Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now .

BrewDog has declared itself the “proud anti-sponsor” of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in a series of billboards protesting the human rights record of host country, Qatar.

The brewer has unveiled a punchy campaign, created by Saatchi & Saatchi London, condemning what it said was the “corruption, abuse and death” associated with the tournament.

Describing the occasion as the “World F*Cup,” the push promotes BrewDog’s plan to donate all profits made from its Lost Lager during the event to human rights charities.

“Football is meant to be for everyone. But in Qatar, homosexuality is illegal, flogging is an accepted form of punishment and it’s OK for 6,500 workers to die building your stadiums,” wrote BrewDog founder James Watt on LinkedIn, saying the business was “putting [its] money where [its] mouth is.”

The business, which also runs over 80 pubs across the U.K., will broadcast matches to patrons throughout the four-week play-offs. It has been marketing its fan zones as “the perfect place to enjoy the Football World Cup this year.” In response to questions about its plan to both protest and showcase the World Cup, BrewDog said it didn’t want to prevent fans from watching.

“Corruption shouldn’t stop this. Besides, the more football we show, the more Lost is sold, the more money goes to charity,” it said on Twitter.

The company has not confirmed details of which nonprofits will receive the donation. However, it confirmed it would only give to registered charities which helped those “affected by human rights injustices and violations in Qatar.”

The campaign comes as official sponsors face heat from consumers and activists over their backing of the 2022 tournament, which has been mired in controversy since Qatar was awarded host duties in 2010.

Issues around Qatar’s hosting duties have included accusations over bidding corruption, bribery charges brought by the U.S. against FIFA officials, accusations of human rights abuses and exploitation in relation to the (mostly) migrant laborers building Qatar’s stadiums, questions from soccer players and fans over anti-LGBTQ+ laws and questions about the safety of women traveling to the Gulf state.

According to Amnesty International, overseas laborers account for 90% of Qatar’s workforce, with 1.7 million thought to be working at present. Official embassy data published in 2021 revealed 6,500 workers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka had died since it won the bid in 2010.

Though some title sponsors have joined a growing chorus of voices calling for compensation for the families of migrant workers impacted, others have stayed silent.

Dividing opinions

The self-styled “punk” Scottish brand has been a lightning rod for controversy since its 2008 launch owing to its shock tactics and legal battles.

In 2013, Watt said he’d rather “set money on fire” than spend it on “shallow” traditional advertising. However, the brand has typically flexed its marketing muscle through stunts promoted by above-the-line creative—a mix that’s made it a lightning rod for controversy.

Issues have included bans from the U.K. advertising watchdog for explicit language and “misleading” promotions. In 2014, its “Not for Gays” beer—designed to draw attention to Russia‘s anti-LGBTQ+ legislation ahead of the Sochi Winter Olympics in the same year—also split opinion with branding that featured an Andy Warhol-style print of president Vladimir Putin.

More recently, BrewDog apologized after being hit with a string of allegations about its own workplace culture.

In an open letter circulated on Twitter in June 2021, ex-workers alleged that the company’s rapid growth had involved cutting corners on health and safety, compromising its values and creating a “toxic” work environment.

British trade union Unite said the craft beer brand’s anti-Qatar campaign was “disingenuous.”

Bryan Simpson, industrial organizer for the group’s hospitality sector, told City A.M., “The treatment of workers in Qatar is an international scandal, but BrewDog [has] a cheek saying anything about workers’ rights when hundreds of [its] own workers—past and present—signed an open letter detailing a ‘culture of fear,’ with workers demanding an apology for ‘harassing, assaulting, belittling, insulting or gaslighting them.’”

“This is yet another disingenuous advertising campaign designed to distract customers from the fact that BrewDog is one of the worst employers in the brewing industry when it comes to doing the right thing thing by workers,” he added.

In response, BrewDog highlighted its investments in mental health, wellbeing and training, as well as other employment benefits.

“Where we’ve fallen short in the past we’ve apologized, and we’re a different business today—totally focused on becoming the best employer in our sector,” a spokesperson added in a statement.

Another brand protesting the choice of Qatar as host nation is Danish team sponsor and sportswear brand Hummel, which “toned down” the team’s uniform, making its logo less visible on the jersey.