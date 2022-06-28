How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

Recently Anheuser-Busch gave us something to sip on: They announced that they’d be ending their 34-year run as the Super Bowl’s exclusive alcohol advertiser. This comes just a few short weeks after Pepsi announced they’d be ending their decade-long sponsorship of the Super Bowl Halftime Show.