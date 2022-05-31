Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.
Stranger Things fans waited nearly three years for a new season, so Netflix rewarded them with an immersive theater experience that brought the supernatural thriller’s alternate dimension into the real world.