On Episode 5 of Brandweek: The Podcast, senior producer Al Mannarino and general manager of podcasts John Heil sit down with Jesse Kirshbaum, CEO of NUE Agency and editor in chief of Beats and Bytes, and Magdalena “Mags” Kala, founder of Double Down, to discuss the final day of Brandweek which explored the power, promise and potential of the new Web3, the metaverse and why it matters, and what it means for brands and the future of our industry.