Brandweek Podcast: Why Miami Will Become Web3's Silicon Valley With Jesse Kirshbaum and Mags Kala

Recapping Day 5: Web3 and the metaverse

Our panelists discuss the final day of Brandweek which explored the power, promise and potential of the new Web3 and the metaverse. Adweek
By Al Mannarino & John Heil

On Episode 5 of Brandweek: The Podcast, senior producer Al Mannarino and general manager of podcasts John Heil sit down with Jesse Kirshbaum, CEO of NUE Agency and editor in chief of Beats and Bytes, and Magdalena “Mags” Kala, founder of Double Down, to discuss the final day of Brandweek which explored the power, promise and potential of the new Web3, the metaverse and why it matters, and what it means for brands and the future of our industry.

Al Mannarino

Al Mannarino is the senior producer, Adweek Podcast Network.

John Heil

John Heil is the co-host of Brandweek: The Podcast and General Manager of the Adweek Podcast Network.

