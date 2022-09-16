Adweek Podcasts

Brandweek Podcast: Build a Legacy With Abraxas Higgins

Recapping Brandweek Miami, Day 4: The Culture Cultivators

Headshot of Al Mannarino Headshot of John Heil
By Al Mannarino & John Heil

2 mins ago

Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in.

On Episode 4 of Brandweek: The Podcast, senior producer Al Mannarino and general manager of podcasts John Heil sit down with Adweek social editor Sami Lambert and content creator/strategist Abraxas Higgins to discuss the top moments of Day 4, including sessions with Kevin Hart, Kristin Cavallari and Shake Shack CMO Jay Livingston, plus a look ahead to the final day of programming.

Headshot of Al Mannarino

Al Mannarino

Al Mannarino is the senior producer, Adweek Podcast Network.

Headshot of John Heil

John Heil

John Heil is the co-host of Brandweek: The Podcast and General Manager of the Adweek Podcast Network.

