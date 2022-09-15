Adweek Podcasts

Brandweek Podcast: The Creator Economy With GirlBossTown

Recapping Brandweek Miami, Day 3: The Next-Gen Marketers

Headshot of Al Mannarino Headshot of John Heil
By Al Mannarino & John Heil

10 seconds ago

On Episode 3 of Brandweek: The Podcast, senior producer Al Mannarino and general manager of podcasts John Heil sit down with Adweek agencies reporter Emmy Liederman and Robyn DelMonte (@GirlBossTown, aka “The internet’s agent”) to discuss all the excitement from Day 3, including sessions from Away and Whalar, plus a look ahead to Thursday’s programming.

Headshot of Al Mannarino

Al Mannarino

Al Mannarino is the senior producer, Adweek Podcast Network.

Headshot of John Heil

John Heil

John Heil is the co-host of Brandweek: The Podcast and General Manager of the Adweek Podcast Network.

