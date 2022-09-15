Brandweek Podcast: The Creator Economy With GirlBossTown

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.) .

On Episode 3 of Brandweek: The Podcast, senior producer Al Mannarino and general manager of podcasts John Heil sit down with Adweek agencies reporter Emmy Liederman and Robyn DelMonte (@GirlBossTown, aka “The internet’s agent”) to discuss all the excitement from Day 3, including sessions from Away and Whalar, plus a look ahead to Thursday’s programming.