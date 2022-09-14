Adweek Podcasts

Brandweek Podcast: New Narratives and Fueling the Future

Brandweek 2022 Day 2 Recap - The Agile Thinkers

By Al Mannarino & John Heil

6 mins ago

On episode two of Brandweek: The Podcast, senior producer Al Mannarino and gm of podcasts John Heil sit down with Adweek’s creative and inclusion editor Shannon Miller and conscious marketer, creator and consultant Tara Nolan. They discuss all the action from day 2, including sessions from Gatorade, Planned Parenthood and a look ahead to Wednesday’s programming.

Al Mannarino

Al Mannarino is the senior producer, Adweek Podcast Network.

John Heil

John Heil is the co-host of Brandweek: The Podcast and General Manager of the Adweek Podcast Network.

