To help brands better reach consumers, augmented reality tech company Blippar launched its web-based AR ad units called AR Units.

People can interact with these AR ad units without leaving a webpage or downloading an application. The ads can use both the front- and rear-facing cameras on a device and can feature a variety of AR experiences, including 3D product previews, mini-games, virtual try-on experiences and more.

Keith Curtin, chief revenue officer at Blippar, said, “Blippar’s AR units leverage both front and rear-facing cameras, launching immersive AR content within the ad creative itself without diverting users from the webpage.”

According to Blippar, preliminary data for AR Units showed they achieve an average click through rate of 0.1% and a 40-50 second dwell time.

Blippar has a history of working with high-profile brands on AR experiences. For instance, the company worked with The Mars Agency for Snickers’ Rookie Mistake campaign.