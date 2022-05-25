Plant-Based Products

Beyond Meat Adds Kim Kardashian to Its Celeb Stable as 'Chief Taste Consultant'

The brand continues to lean into its famous ambassadors to boost its profile

Kim Kardashian in a kitchen with a burger made from Beyond Meat
Kardashian joins the horde of A-listers hyping plant-based products.Beyond
Headshot of T.L. Stanley
By T.L. Stanley

14 seconds ago

Beyond Meat, like its rival Impossible Foods, has made good use of its celebrity fans and investors in recent years, drawing on the star power of Kevin Hart, Snoop Dogg, Chris Paul, Nikki Bella, Octavia Spencer, Liza Koshy and others to boost its profile.

T.L. Stanley is a senior editor at Adweek, where she specializes in consumer trends, cannabis marketing, plant-based food products, pop culture and creativity.

