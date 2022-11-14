Ahead of the World Cup kicking off, headphones brand Beats By Dre has released a campaign that focuses on the pressure, criticism and expectations that soccer players face off the pitch.

The campaign, titled “Defy the Noise,” features a range of international players including Bukayo Saka, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, Ritsu Doan and others, aiming to show what they go through when training and preparing for matches, and the judgment and scrutiny they all face.

The 90-second film from Uncommon Studio also features fast-paced shots from self-captured content and archive footage outlining the challenges and the criticism thrown at the young players.

The film also serves as a premiere for British rapper slowthai’s new single “i know nothing,” and there are additional cameos from figures of the worlds of soccer, music, TV and social media. The cameos include Fabrizio Romano, Ledley King, Joe Cole, Frimpon, Dotty Charles, Laura Woods, Anton Ferdinand, Alessia Russo, Mary Phillip and Peckham Town FC.

Uncommon Studio, Beats by Dre

Feel the noise

Nils Leonard, co-founder at Uncommon Studio, explained to Adweek: “We all face the noise now. While social has opened our lives up in ways we couldn’t have imagined the noise we all face is a threat to our creativity, diversity and individuality. ‘Defy the Noise’ is a call to arms to everyone to be their truest selves, on the world stage, in everyday life.”

He added: “Placing Mary Phillip at the heart of this work was as important as honoring Bukayo Saka. We all face the noise these days, and we all need the inspiration to defy it.”

The spot follows another released in August which paid tribute to England and Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford titled “Never Beaten,” which was narrated by rapper Santan Dave. It outlined Rashford’s journey throughout his soccer career and the resilience he must maintain under pressure as he pursues greatness.

CREDITS:

Title: Defy the Noise

Client: Beats by Dre

Creative Studio: Uncommon

Production Company: Pulse Films