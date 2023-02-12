Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's Bring a Super-Sized Fish to the Big Game

Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

Rather than tapping an A-list celebrity to the message of its sister brands, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s opted for a humbler star for the company’s 2023 Super Bowl ad—a record-breaking Arctic Char, caught and released above the Arctic Circle.

The fish was landed by John Paul Morris on a 2019 trip with is father, Bass Pro Shops CEO and founder Johnny Morris.

The ad marks a return to the Big Game for the retailer after a year off in 2022.

The ad centers the brands’ conservation focus—aiming to relate with outdoor recreation enthusiasts by highlighting all the best parts of getting outside and enjoying nature. It then shows Johnny Morris releasing the aquatic animal back into the river near the mouth of the Arctic Ocean.

Morris founded Bass Pro Shops in 1972 selling tackle equipment out of his dad’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, according to the company. In 2017, Bass Pro Shops merged with Cabela’s, though the latter retained its own branding. Bass Pro Shops celebrated 50 years of business last year.

The ad debuted during the Big Game and will run again next weekend during the Daytona 500.

Adweek reached out to Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s for details and credits on the spot and will update with more information as it becomes available.