Back Market, a marketplace for refurbished devices, is on a mission to steal Apple’s thunder with a global campaign taking aim at Big Tech and its obsession with new products.

Coinciding with Apple’s annual keynote event today, Back Market’s “Let Them Buy New” is a biting parody of the tech industry’s dominant players. In the past, the brand has used cute animation and menacing felines to drive home its message of creating sustainable environmental practices while giving new life to old electronic devices. Now it takes a bolder approach in its biggest brand awareness push yet.

The campaign comprises a spot with gadget-hungry consumers clamoring to get their hands on “the new one,” a sneaky stunt targeting influencers and deceptive out-of-home ads.

The video, produced by indie agency Gus and shot by director Mike Diva, mimics Apple’s classic marketing tropes, with shots of shiny floating devices and dancers triumphantly hoisting laptops and tablets. The spot quickly goes left, as what appears to be an iPhone morphs into exaggerated versions of itself with extra camera lenses and “new” colors “like gray … and other gray.”

As the product features become more absurd, and the quantities become as uncountable as the number of times the word “new” is used in the accompanying song, we see the faces of the “cool crowd” go from excitement and desperation to confusion and fatigue.

The commercial will launch in the U.S. and is the first in a series that will run internationally. Back Market is currently available in 17 countries.

“Our industry deserves more than its fair share of the blame for this obsession with ‘new,'” Spencer LaVallee, co-founder and creative director at Gus, told Adweek. “It was honestly a little bit of a pleasure putting some of the tired, old tropes and cliches that have driven so much overconsumption on blast with this work.”

The Apple in their eye

Prior to the spot’s launch, the agency partnered with DCX Growth Accelerator and Superbloom to enact “Project R,” a “subversive activation” in which faux confidential documents touting a more sustainable and affordable phone model were “leaked” in high-trafficked areas around Apple’s Cupertino headquarters.

Locked boxes housing the “R prototype” and set to open on the morning of the event were also sent to tech and TikTok influencers. Out-of-home billboards appearing in New York, London, Paris and Madrid resulted in videos and social posts guessing that they were all part of the brand’s new product rollout—before revealing that the “R” stood for refurbished.





Mysterious ads mimicking Apple’s aesthetic touted a Project R phone. Gus

“We circled the Apple Keynote on our calendar from the very start,” said LaValle, when asked how far in advance the campaign was conceived. “We’re trying to change behavior here. Culture even. And if we want to expose ‘new’ for what it really is, there’s no better time than the day when ‘new’ is on full display and everyone’s watching.”

In enlisting DCX Growth Accelerator—the agency behind Payless’s brilliant “Palessi” stunt, LaValle all but guaranteed there would be chatter by the duped public.

“We knew we needed brave partners who weren’t afraid to poke the bear when it came to pulling off ‘Project R,’ and DCX have been amazing collaborators in helping bring the idea to life.”

More than a numbers game

Clever gimmicks aside, the campaign—and Back Market’s core mission—is to sway consumers into embracing and converting to refurbished devices and tackle the 50 million metric tons of electronic waste produced annually, making it the largest waste stream globally and accounting for 70% of toxic waste.

According to the company, refurbished smartphones use 91.3% less raw materials, 86.4% less water, generate 89% less e-waste, and put 91.6% less carbon emissions into the atmosphere in comparison to new ones. In addition to the environmental benefits, consumers could also see financial ones, with a Statista study reporting that 135 million new smartphones were purchased in the U.S. in 2022, for a total revenue of $59 billion.

Dan Brill, executive creative director at Back Market, hopes the campaign will put a huge dent in those numbers in the future. But first, he’ll settle for dealing a blow to Big Tech on its big day.

“Back Market operates on a core value of ‘sabotage,’” Brill told Adweek. “Meaning we’re not just here to sell refurbished tech—we’re here to change the way people think about tech and circularity, period. We found kindred saboteurs in Gus, as we both believe that creativity is most potent when it’s got something to fight for. ‘Let Them Buy New’ is an invitation to join our joyful revolution, and there’s much more to come.”