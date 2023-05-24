Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Bacardi is encouraging people to make the most of the upcoming summer season through its “Do What Moves You” campaign, kicking off in June.

The campaign will launch June 8 with a Bacardi x Stadium Goods speakeasy pop-up experience in New York that will let attendees aged 21-plus buy limited-edition merchandise from the Bacardi x Stadium Goods collaboration, listen to music, try Bacardi cocktails and more. Stadium Goods is a marketplace for sneakers and streetwear. The ticketed event will be free to attend, with tickets now being available on Eventbrite.

Attendees to the pop-up experience will receive a free Dancing Shoes NFT, a digital wearable created in partnership with Jeff Staple (founder of the Staple streetwear brand) and web3 studio Kollectiff. As attendees interact with different elements in the pop-up retail store, they’ll be able to customize their NFT and will also have the chance to turn their digital sneakers into a physical pair that will be shipped to them later in 2023.





Bacardi

“The spirit of Bacardi has always been one of self-expression, free of judgment, and, of course, one that is ready to dance,” said Laila Mignoni, global head of brand marketing communications at Bacardi. “Every aspect of our partnership is designed to bring people together, embracing the connective tissue between our iconic rum and the sneaker community to inspire movement in both the physical and emotional sense.”

Following the pop-up, Bacardi will bring its Casa Bacardi festival experience to a series of summer festivals, including Governor’s Ball in New York, Lollapalooza in Chicago, Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas, Parookaville in Germany, Lowlands Festival in the Netherlands and more. Casa Bacardi visitors will have access to cocktails, exclusive merchandise and more opportunities to customize the Dancing Shoes NFT.

As part of this summer campaign, Bacardi partnered with Snap to create a Bacardi “Do What Moves You” augmented reality lens that will debut at the Bacardi x Stadium Goods speakeasy pop-up through Snap’s AR Mirror technology. Later this summer, the lens will become available in the Snapchat application to everyone 21 and up. The lens will feature a song called Siéntelo from Bacardi’s first original EP, which is also available to listen to on Spotify. As users move around in the real world, the lens will adapt to their movements.

The “Do What Moves You” campaign concludes in October with a final pop-up experience in Amsterdam.