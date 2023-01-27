Convergent TV Summit returns March 21-22. Hear timely insights from TV industry experts virtually or in person in NYC. Register now to secure your early bird pass.
Founded in 1886, Avon is older than women’s right to vote in the U.K. and U.S. But for the past two decades, the brand’s sales have been lackluster as customers skipped out on door-to-door selling—first in favor of department stores, then later ecommerce.
The legacy beauty brand’s recently instilled global chief marketing officer, Kristof Neirynck, wants to breathe fresh life into the business with an advertising and branding refresh that will transform Avon from the inside out.