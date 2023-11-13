Apple Pens a Love Letter to Hollywood After Strikes End

It’s no secret that collaboration is essential to growth, but the how of it isn’t always so clear—and it's the understanding of how that is a true competitive advantage. Join Adweek X , a uniquely formatted event on December 4 in LA, to unlock fresh perspectives, true collaboration and growth.

Now that the actors’ strike is over, Apple has released a love letter to Hollywood that celebrates filmmaking in all its grit and glory.

The ad is set to a new rendition of Irving Berlin’s classic song There’s No Business Like Show Business, which was first composed for the 1946 musical Annie Get Your Gun.

Crew including directors, actors, gaffers, makeup artists and production assistants sing along to the tune while going about their jobs on the set of a post-apocalyptic alien movie. From a car chase to a green screen to the makeup chair, the chaos and joy of filmmaking is on full display.

There’s one key difference to this filmmaking, though: All the crew members are using the iPhone 15 Pro. The ad shows off the phone’s cinematic features and ability to enhance the filmmaking experience, no matter the genre.

Steve Rogers directed the spot through production company Biscuit Filmworks. It launched Nov. 10 during college and NFL games and will run in markets including the U.S., Canada and U.K.

Apple has previously spotlighted the iPhone’s filmmaking capabilities through campaigns such as a music video for Olivia Rodrigo’s hit single Get Him Back and 13-minute film about the Mexican wrestling Lucha Libre.

CREDITS:

Agency: Apple

Director: Steve Rogers, Biscuit Filmworks

Music: There’s No Business Like Show Business // Arrangement by Mark Graham, Vocals by Various