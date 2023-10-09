Media and marketing pros from Warner Bros, YouTube, Tubi and more will share insights, perspectives and advice on how to keep up in this ever-changing industry. Join them in LA at the Convergent TV Summit on October 25.
The world of TV marketing is going through some striking changes.
For years, advertisers have had celebrity talent as a backup plan for TV marketing campaigns, with press tours and public appearances being the secret sauce for successful rollouts. However, the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes over the summer brought much of the entertainment industry and its marketing production schedules to a halt, also taking away that secret ingredient since actors and writers weren’t allowed to promote their work.