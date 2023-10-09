Business of Marketing

Hollywood Went on Strike. But at Agencies, the Show Must Go On—and Evolve

How TV marketing changed amid the entertainment work stoppages

SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes
The SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes could have lasting effects. Mario Tama/Getty Images
By Bill Bradley

The world of TV marketing is going through some striking changes.

For years, advertisers have had celebrity talent as a backup plan for TV marketing campaigns, with press tours and public appearances being the secret sauce for successful rollouts. However, the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes over the summer brought much of the entertainment industry and its marketing production schedules to a halt, also taking away that secret ingredient since actors and writers weren’t allowed to promote their work.

This story first appeared in the Oct. 10, 2023, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Bill Bradley

Bill Bradley is Adweek's deputy TV editor.

