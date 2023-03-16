Join iconic brands and world-class marketing leaders at Brandweek to unlock powerful insights and impact-driven strategies. Attend in Miami or virtually, Sept. 11–14. Save 50% with early-bird passes .

Cannes Lions has named Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) as Creative Marketer of the Year for the second consecutive year–the only brand to achieve this in the history of the festival.

The award, introduced in 1992, honors a marketer that has created Lion-winning work over a sustained period of time and has “established a reputation for producing brave creative and innovative marketing solutions,” according to the festival.

At last year’s Cannes Lions, AB InBev won 49 Lions–including one Grand Prix, 10 gold, 19 silver and 19 bronze–across 10 brands from seven countries. The Grand Prix was in the Creative Effectiveness category for Michelob Ultra Pure Gold’s 2021 “Contract for Change” campaign, which supported farmers as they moved into organic farming.

AB InBev has also demonstrated that its creative excellence is driving business growth. In 2018, it set a five-year goal to improve their creative marketing and drive organic revenue for the business. Last year, it reported an all-time high in sales volume, organic growth and improved creative and financial performance, according to the company.

“This is truly unprecedented to win such a prestigious award two years in a row,” AB InBev chief executive Michel Doukeris said in a statement. “It is a testament to the creativity of our entire marketing organization and the relentless focus on connecting in meaningful ways with consumers.”

AB InBev will receive the award at the final awards show of the festival on Friday, June 23. It will also host a seminar on June 19 about their five-year journey.

“AB InBev has raised the bar once again and embedded a culture that ensures continued success is inevitable. This win bucks the trend and demonstrates an ongoing commitment to creativity as a driver for growth,” Cannes Lions CEO Simon Cook said in a statement.