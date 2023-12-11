Adweek Research: Quantifying the Impact of Collaboration

About a year ago, Xerox Holdings Corp. chief marketing officer Deena LaMarque Piquion approached her company’s chief technology officer with a small ask: Could she get the tech team’s help to eliminate duplicative data from an email marketing list?

The CTO said yes, of course. But when the marketing and tech teams started working together, they realized there was a much bigger benefit to cross-silo collaboration. What started as a quick and easy data deduplication initiative led to a unifying, companywide data platform focused on delivering greater value for customers, efficiency for operations and impact for Xerox’s business.

“It