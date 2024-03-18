Adweek Podcasts

Adweek Podcast: WPP’s OpenX Model Is Making Marketing Magic for Coca-Cola

Coke’s global interactive ‘Foodmarks’ campaign blurs the lines between digital and physical

Luz Corona headshot. Rebecca Stewart-2022
By Luz Corona & Rebecca Stewart

In 2021, Coca-Cola handed WPP its $4 billion ad account.

At the time, it gave new bespoke agency OpenX a brief to change its marketing output from a “majority analog to 60% digital” and curate more live experiences.

With the recent debut of Coca-Cola’s “Foodmarks” campaign—which spotlights locations that are culturally relevant for the brand in partnership with Time Out—it’s clear OpenX understood the assignment.

This week, Coca-Cola’s global vp of creative strategy and content, Islam ElDessouky, and Ogilvy’s global client lead, Liam Parker, join Adweek community and brand editors Luz Corona and Rebecca Stewart to discuss the year-long road to “Foodmarks.”

They also discuss how the work speaks to Coca-Cola’s wider marketing ambitions and gave an insight into how the OpenX model is performing for the brand.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.

