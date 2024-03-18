Inspiration meets innovation at Brandweek , the ultimate marketing experience. Join industry luminaries, rising talent and strategic experts in Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26 to assess challenges, develop solutions and create new pathways for growth. Register early to save .

In 2021, Coca-Cola handed WPP its $4 billion ad account.

At the time, it gave new bespoke agency OpenX a brief to change its marketing output from a “majority analog to 60% digital” and curate more live experiences.

With the recent debut of Coca-Cola’s “Foodmarks” campaign—which spotlights locations that are culturally relevant for the brand in partnership with Time Out—it’s clear OpenX understood the assignment.

This week, Coca-Cola’s global vp of creative strategy and content, Islam ElDessouky, and Ogilvy’s global client lead, Liam Parker, join Adweek community and brand editors Luz Corona and Rebecca Stewart to discuss the year-long road to “Foodmarks.”

They also discuss how the work speaks to Coca-Cola’s wider marketing ambitions and gave an insight into how the OpenX model is performing for the brand.

