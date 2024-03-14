Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

Aside from inflation, unemployment and the upcoming election, marketers have yet another challenge on their hands in 2024: consumer anxiety.

On the latest episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, ADWEEK community editor Luz Corona sat down with Forrester vice president and principal analyst Dipanjan Chatterjee live from The Podcast Lounge at Commerceweek, sponsored by OMD, to discuss why 2024 is the year of the “finicky consumer.”

Forrester Research found that 42% of consumers are experiencing anxiety this year about what’s ahead. However, the concern is not short term; 48% of consumers are anxious about the next 10 years.

Chatterjee shared why marketers should take “kitchen table economics” into consideration, and tips for brands to prevail during this challenging time.

