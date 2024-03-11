Join hundreds of creative leaders and marketing minds at ADWEEK's ultimate brand marketing event. Experience Brandweek this September 23–26 in Phoenix Arizona for new ROI-driving business strategies. Save 50% through March 11 .

As marketers, we are to have a pulse on culture, the latest trends and chatter occurring around our consumers. But what if your feed is not like the others?

In the latest research study from iHeartMedia and Morning Consult, “The New American Consumer and the Marketing Divide,” the audio company took a closer look at the gap between consumer habits and marketer bias. They found that 40% of American consumers never heard of NFTs, 33% never heard of charcuterie boards and over 60% of Americans never heard of the critically acclaimed TV show, Succession.

In the latest episode of Yeah, That’s Probably An Ad, community editor Luz Corona and Europe brand editor Rebecca Stewart sit down with iHeartMedia president and CMO Gayle Troberman to discuss more of the study’s findings, how the audio market has evolved post Covid and why, despite the 31% of listening time clocked by Americans, there is only 9% of media budget allocated to audio.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.