As per Accenture, 47% of CMOs are planning to dedicate funds specifically for AI in their 2024 budgets, marking a departure from traditional advertising. However, the industry’s embrace of generative AI has left many marketers asking the age-old question that comes with implementing any new technology: how?

In the latest episode of Yeah, That’s Probably An Ad, ADWEEK community editor Luz Corona sits down with Upwork CMO Melissa Waters to discuss how the freelancing platform is approaching generative AI both as a business and as an employer.



Waters shares the company’s “human-first approach” to gen AI that consists of an internal council comprised of the key stakeholders and regular “show-and-tell” sessions that show users and employees the different tools at their disposal in addition to best practices.



Waters also shares insight for other CMOs on tackling this challenge, along with where she sees the industry’s adoption of gen AI soon.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.