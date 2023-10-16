Learn the ins, outs, dos and don’ts of creator marketing at Social Media Week Europe this 10–11 October in London. Register for your in-person or virtual pass .

When you think of cocktails, canned drinks may not be the first thing that springs to mind. But startup Tip Top Proper Cocktails has been shaking up the drinks industry with its range of high-end mixed beverages since its launch in 2019.

From gin and tonics to espresso martinis and margaritas, Tip Top has it covered online, in-store and even in the air.





Neal Cohen, center, with Luz Corona and Al Mannarino. Adweek

Neal Cohen, co-founder and chief brand officer at Tip Top Proper Cocktails, sat down with Adweek community editor Luz Corona and senior producer Al Mannarino for a special episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad. The trio cracked open a cocktail and discussed the power of brand partnerships, the growth of the ready-to-drink category, and what it was like to launch a business just on the cusp of the pandemic.

Cohen also revealed where he gets inspiration for new flavors, and the challenges of bringing a new brand to market.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.

