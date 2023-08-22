Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

There are millions of podcast hosts in the world but, as Funko proves in the latest episode of Yeah, That’s Probably An Ad, there is only one Rebecca Stewart and Luz Corona.

In the latest episode, the Adweek Europe brand editor and community editor are joined by Funko vp of POP! Yourself & Retail Dave Beré to unveil the latest product for the pop culture lifestyle brand: the opportunity to create your own Pop!pleganger.





Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad co-host Luz Corona created this Funko Pop! version of herself using the company’s new POP! Yourself feature. Luz Corona

During the conversation, the group discusses why Funko is in the business of pop culture, the brand’s natural evolution into the world of personalization and what’s in the works for the brand’s 25th anniversary.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.