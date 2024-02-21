Announcing! Brandweek is headed to Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26. Join us there to explore the future of marketing, discover cutting-edge strategies and network with the best in the business.

The Ad Council has a very recent history of making a big impact. In 2020, its Covid-19 vaccination education campaign reached more than 75% of those eligible.

Now, it’s turning its attention to mental health with a comprehensive $65 million program designed to reach all corners of the U.S.The initiative aims to challenge the norms and create a society that is more open, accepting and proactive when it comes to mental health.

Joining Adweek editors Rebecca Stewart and Luz Corona on the podcast to talk about it is Deb Leiter, svp of campaign development at Ad Council.

Leiter discusses what the Ad Council has uncovered about the state of the nation’s mental well-being, as well as the initiatives and toolkits designed to break down barriers with communities who are less likely to seek help—including Hispanic and Black men.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.